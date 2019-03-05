Our cooling trend stays on track through the middle of the week before finally warming back up this weekend as rain returns.
Morning lows today sit near freezing in the Upstate and in the lower 20s in the mountains. Under a mostly cloudy sky and with a strong mountain breeze, at times it could feel even colder than it is outside.
There's also a weak disturbance brushing by the midlands for a few early morning hours, producing a couple of rain showers and possibly even a few snow flurries. It should move out before 9am, not causing any issues locally.
The rest of the day stays chilly, but becomes mostly sunny with highs in the lower 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the Upstate. The breeze may become a bit gusty late in the day. Overnight, the coldest air of the week settles in with teens and 20s, under a fully clear sky. It may at times feel like the teens and single digits with the wind. A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect for most of the mountains from 7pm tonight until 10am Wednesday.
After the coldest night comes the coldest day. Despite full sunshine on Wednesday, highs don't make it out of the 30s and 40s in the mountains and Upstate respectively. Luckily, much milder air returns into the 50s on Thursday and Friday.
Friday brings this week's next chance for spotty rain showers, and that could even mix with some high elevation snow at times.
Saturday will be much warmer with highs in the middle and upper 60s with a stray shower or two possible, though much like this past weekend, a storm system brings widespread rain and possible thunderstorms on Sunday, with highs closer to 70 degrees.
