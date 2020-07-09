You may be able to view a very cool sight this weekend! Comet NEOWISE as it is called will be visible low on the horizon during the dawn hours of Friday and Saturday, July 11 and again at dusk.
It is a big block of ice that has been flying through the sky for a LONG TIME! You'll see a tail behind the comet that looks forked, according to NASA.
The sun needs to be at a very low angle to view the comet. That's why very early and very late in the day is best. You'll have to look low on the horizon as well, it will not be high up in the sky!
If you catch a good glimpse, be sure to take a pic and send it to us at Foxcarolina! Send pics to foxcarolinanews@foxcarolina.com
