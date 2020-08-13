After a week of intense heat and humidity, we're looking ahead to some slightly cooler temps for next week!
An upper level trough, basically colder air aloft in the atmosphere, will swing in early next week. There will be enough lift for a few afternoon showers and some clouds, along with temps about 5-10 degrees below normal! This stretch should last for a few days starting on Monday into Tuesday.
The attached image shows the high likelihood of cooler than average temps along the eastern half of the country, while the west will be HOT!
