The weather is looking FANTASTIC for the NASCAR season’s first race!
Quiet, seasonably mild weather will be on tap for the entire weekend in Daytona, including for the Daytona 500 race Sunday afternoon!
The green flag drops around 2:30 PM local time, and temperatures will be in the 70s…close to 80 degrees! The wind will be southerly and breezy at times, but honestly, the weather couldn’t look better!
If you’re headed to the race, make sure to dress lightly and apply the sunscreen early and often!
