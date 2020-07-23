This small meteor shower is ongoing through early August, but will peak on July 28, Tuesday. You'll potentially be able to catch a few meteors over the upcoming days, and viewing conditions may be best this weekend!
Expect less moon interference on Saturday and Sunday, especially when viewing during the peak hours of 2-6AM. According to NASA you could see up to 20 meteors per hour, especially closer to the peak! We'll have partly cloudy skies.
So if you catch a shooting star over the next few days, it is likely part of the Delta Aquarids! Best viewing would be late at night, away from city lights. Lay down and focus on one part of the sky.
Happy viewing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.