The Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower peaks again tonight where some in the right conditions could see up to 15-20 meteors per hour.
The Delta Aquariids are not exactly known for producing the most meteors, but instead known for being the longest lasting from July 12 through August 23.
The reason for them peaking now is the fact that it coincides with the Perseid Meteors which are known for producing more shooting stars.
Viewing conditions will be quite good locally thanks to a mostly clear sky AND a waning crescent moon. The less moon visible means the better the viewing conditions will be thanks to less brightness tainting the view of the dark sky.
For a similar reason, it's best to view these away from the city lights and in a rural location.
