The chance is there for some more snow in the western North Carolina mountains this weekend with our next possible winter weather maker.
The Upstate's better possibility would be a cold rain with the very *off* chance at a wintry mix Saturday.
Before you hit the panic button, it is very important to note that being almost an entire week away, there is still A LOT of uncertainty with this forecast, and that there's also still a chance that we may not see much of any kind of precipitation at all.
Concerning the weather setup, the models are beginning to converge on an overall solution but still vary...specifically on amounts of available moisture and to some extent, the depth of the cold air.
In the bigger picture, an omega-type block over the Pacific northwest states, a digging trough out of eastern Canada, and an active southern stream jet are all in play on the upper-air maps. How these all interact together will certainly dictate what eventually happens (or doesn't happen) in the Carolinas. For now, a "phasing" of the eastern Canadian trough and the approaching wave in the southern stream appears unlikely, so a major winter storm is relatively unlikely (especially compared to December's system).
As it stands now, enough cold air will be in place Saturday morning for WNC and possibly the far northern Upstate for snow to fall, assuming enough moisture is present at that time. Through the day, warm air will be moving into the area from the south, taking any snow potential well into NC (and likely confining it to the high mountains). By Saturday afternoon, any precipitation falling in the Upstate will be a chilly rain while the mountains see a mix of different precipitation types.
Saturday evening, temperatures at critical levels of the atmosphere, including the surface, still favor rain for the Upstate while the mountains see some winter weather potential linger. All signs point to a general drying overnight into Sunday.
As always, stay tuned for changes to the forecast!
