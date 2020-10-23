We're watching for the development of "Zeta" over the next few days in the Caribbean just south of Cuba.
The computer models are split on the eventual track, but they generally agree that it will only become a tropical storm at the worst. This could change of course, but it's a good sign for coastal areas.
Some models take it north into the southeast, and that would moisture would combine with an upper level system to bring us rain Thursday into Friday.
So, we have a few days to watch this one! We'll keep you posted as to the eventual track and strength!
