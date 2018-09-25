We've been watching an unorganized area of low pressure off the coast of North Carolina for the past few days. Right now the National Hurricane Center gives it a 50% chance of becoming tropical in the next day or so, then it will move into unfavorable shear for development.
The low is still pushing showers ashore in North Carolina, and that's something that is not needed at all after the FEET of rainfall that fell with Florence in the last two weeks.
The disturbance will lift north by late Wednesday, but a cold front will move in to bring additional rain chances all across the Carolinas through Friday. This could mean isolated flooding in addition to what has already occurred.
