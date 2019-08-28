The tropics keep heating up, right on cue, as the peak of the season is weeks away.
Tropical Storm Dorian is forecast to make a near pass, or possibly a brief landfall, around eastern Puerto Rico before this evening. Once back out over open water in the Atlantic, the official forecast calls for the system to then strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches Florida.
Right now, the potential hurricane could be at least category two intensity off the east-central Florida coast early Monday. It could briefly become a major Cat 3 hurricane while over open water. The cone of uncertainty extends from Miami to Savannah, so interests along the far southern east coast remain dominant.
In terms of any possible Carolina impacts, the track of and size of the storm will determine how much rain we'll see and when over Labor Day weekend, which at this point is VERY uncertain. We'll keep updated on all these changes over the next few days.
Meanwhile, Erin sits in the open waters of the western Atlantic, and has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression. No U.S. impacts are expected as it moves north to northeast, farther out to sea.
