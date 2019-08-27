The tropics are heating up, right on cue, as the peak of the season is weeks away.
Tropical Storm Dorian is forecast to move through the Caribbean over the next couple of days, passing close to the islands of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico mid-week. The official forecast is for the system to be a hurricane as it approached Florida.
Dorian would make landfall sometime late Saturday into Sunday, with the center track currently taking it toward Orlando as a cat 1 hurricane.
In terms of any possible Carolina impacts, the track of and size of the storm will determine how much rain we'll see and when over Labor Day weekend, which at this point is VERY uncertain.
We'll keep updated on all these changes over the next few days.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Erin is in the open waters of the western Atlantic No U.S. impacts are expected.
