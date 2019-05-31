Abnormally dry to light drought conditions have developed across much of the Upstate and northeast Georgia per the latest drought monitor.
With the recently hot and breezy conditions juxtaposed with no measurable rain at GSP since May 11, 2019, the ground has become quite dry and fire danger has been elevated.
As a result of this, Thursday actually brought a rare "dry thunderstorm" risk to parts of the eastern Carolinas - this happens due to exceptionally high cloud bases and limited moisture to begin with, so most if not all rain would evaporate before reaching the ground. This is a common occurrence in the desert but can happen anywhere!
In fact, the month of May is almost two inches of rain shy of normal at GSP and just under normal at Asheville. For the year, though, the wet winter and early spring have helped keep most areas “above” normal.
For the first full week of June, dry conditions will continue though some increasing rain chances are likely toward mid to late next week. Hopefully these rain chances will help alleviate the “abnormally dry” conditions before drought conditions worsen.
