A major Arctic chill is coming to the United States next week as the edges of the polar vortex get pushed southward.
The polar vortex is ALWAYS there – in fact, there are two persistent polar vortices, one in the troposphere and one in the stratosphere. While both can have influence on surface temperature patterns, perturbations in the tropospheric polar vortex’s edge often have the most frequent impact.
In next week’s case, persistent/transient waves in the atmosphere are causing the edges (i.e. the consistent geopotential height contours along a 500mb pressure surface) to dip farther south into the United States. This setup, along with increasing heights/ridging into Alaska is a recipe for cold air to plunge southward.
However, changes in stratospheric temperatures (increase, decrease) can also have some influence on the surface temperature pattern, but it’s not well correlated or understood. That being said, in late December, stratospheric warming (often referred to as sudden stratospheric warming) along with other teleconnection signals (+PNA, -AO) were used to predict the potential for a surge of cold air in January.
Is the sudden stratospheric warming in December correlated to the projected cold coming next week? The answer is not a definite yes, but it’s difficult to ignore the possibility the two are related in some capacity.
BOTTOM LINE – no, the polar vortex isn’t back nor is it coming to the Carolinas or even the United States. The edges of the tropospheric polar vortex as discussed above can often get pushed south into the United States, and when that happens, surface temperature can often take a tumble.
