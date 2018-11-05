Election Day could bring a threat of strong thunderstorms to the area, particularly during the morning hours.
Forecast confidence remains relatively high in the overall evolution of the severe weather threat in the Carolinas for Tuesday. No doubt, the parent storm system will produce a higher threat of severe weather for areas to the WEST of our area for Monday evening.
Early Tuesday morning, likely before dawn, a weakening line of showers and storms will be approaching the high mountains of WNC. Once this line traverses the spine of the mountains, its organization will likely weaken.
However, increasing moisture and at least marginal instability juxtaposed with decent amounts of wind shear will allow for some pockets along the line to grow strong or severe once more through the morning hours.
The overall threat looks limited at this point thanks to a minimum in instability, weakening surface convergence along the front/pre-frontal trough, and weakening shear as the system pulls north.
That being said, the threat of severe weather is non-zero. That means some storms could produce gusty wind over 40 mph and possible a brief tornado. The good news is all storms should be exiting the area by midday, leaving the afternoon dry and calm.
