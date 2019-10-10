The latest drought monitor is in – an EXTREME (D3) drought is in place for parts of northeast Georgia and the Upstate. The ENTIRE area is now considered dry or moderately to severely in drought.
After one of the driest Septembers on record in the Upstate, that dry weather has certainly continued into the month of October. Only 0.07” of rain has fallen so far this month at GSP, so we are now more than 4” in deficit since September 1st.
Asheville is more than 3” behind since September 1st. Looking ahead, the opportunity for meaningful rain looks slim as October is typically one of the driest months out of the year.
