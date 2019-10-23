This year's fall foliage has been a bit slow thanks to such hot September temperatures, but the dry weather will actually aid a vibrant fall foliage in the western Carolinas in the coming couple of weeks.
Right now the foliage is peaking in elevations around and above 2000 feet, which includes a lot of the mountain tops in western North Carolina, and cities like Maggie Valley and Mars Hill.
Places like Asheville, Hendersonville and Waynesville will more likely see its foliage peak next week and other places between 1000 and 2000 feet,
If you live in the Upstate and you're not really looking to drive all the way up to the mountains, most of our peak will happen during the first couple weeks of November.
As a friendly reminder, if you decide to go leaf peeping in the mountains, say on the Blue Ridge Parkway, be sure to use caution when driving due to the windy roads. Also if lots of leaves are covering the roads, it can potentially cause them to become slick.
