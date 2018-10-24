Last weekend’s chill was enough to end the growing season for much of western North Carolina.
Multiple mornings of temperatures in the 30s, and in some cases, below freezing, squelched the growing season for most of WNC, especially the high mountains. The foothills were chilly, but Polk, Rutherford, and greater McDowell counties’ growing season isn’t officially over yet.
The Upstate and northeast Georgia typically don’t see their first freeze until the first 10 days or so of November. Therefore, the growing season hasn’t ended in these areas yet either.
For this reason, the National Weather Service says they will not issue any more frost or freeze products in areas where the growing season has ended.
