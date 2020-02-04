Bouts of above-average temperatures, gusty winds, and periods of rain have contributed to elevated counts of tree pollen in the last week.
According to the Allergic Disease and Asthma center, the total tree pollen count has increased to near 900 P/m^3 – exceptionally high for this time of the year given it’s still winter! Specifically, the cedar and juniper counts are leading the way at 821 P/m^3 ahead of elm at near 50 P/m^3.
All this to say – if you’ve had a scratchy throat or more sneezing fits recently, this may explain it! Over the next two weeks, there’s a high chance of above average temperatures sticking around, suggesting elevated tree pollen counts may continue through much of the month.
