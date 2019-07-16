Today brings two astronomical phenomena – the first full moon of summer and a partial lunar eclipse!
First off, the partial lunar eclipse will NOT be seen in North America. The moon will be below the horizon for us, BUT everywhere else will have some visibility today – places like South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, etc.
However, North America will of course see a full moon tonight. Starting at 5:38 PM, this will be the first full moon of the summer season. Also called a “thunder moon” because of numerous summer storms, this “buck moon” is often referred to this name because a buck’s antlers typically are in a regrowing phase.
Viewing conditions will be decent to start but should improve as the sky becomes mostly clear during the nighttime hours!
