Parts of the United States have already seen early snowfalls this month, and there's the OFF chance that high elevations along the NC/TN border could see some of their first flakes of the season early next week.
It wouldn't be a major snowstorm let alone producing any accumulations. Instead, it would more likely be a rain/snow mix associated with a far south-digging trough from the northwest Sunday night into Monday.
With it this far out, it's very important to note that there's a lot of uncertainty as models over the past couple days have been widely inconsistent.
As we stand Tuesday afternoon, both the afternoon runs of the Euro and GFS (American) models have a trough digging far to the south from the northwest Sunday night into Monday morning.
The Euro is the most aggressive bringing the trough, and the potential rain/snow line into the mountains, but it doesn't contain much available moisture.
The GFS is much less aggressive in bringing the trough south, but has more moisture with it, which would only result in spotty cold rain showers on Monday.
So, in other words, not a single solution (at this time) indicates any major snow for any of the area, but only for a potential rain/snow mix Monday morning in the highest elevations, which would not yield any issues or impacts.
This is merely an FYI that some of the first snowflakes of the season are possible along the TN/NC border.
We'll continue to keep updated in the coming days regardless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.