A late season BLIZZARD is likely for the northern Plains states Wednesday and Thursday.
Winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings are in effect for multiple states as a strong low pressure system moves from Colorado to Minnesota.
As this happens, moisture, lift, and cold air will align to produce a FOOT or more of snow for many areas, approaching two feet in isolated spots…particularly in Nebraska, South Dakota, and parts of Minnesota. Additionally, winds could gust over 40 to 50 mph, making for whiteout conditions for some.
In fact, Denver could go from Tuesday’s 80° high temperature to the 20s with blowing snow by Wednesday night.
The storm system responsible for this weather will lift into southeastern Canada Friday, bringing a possible severe storm threat to parts of the Ohio Valley and Upper Midwest.
