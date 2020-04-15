Temperatures will drop into the 30s to near 40 tonight which will cause some frost to form in some spots and near-freezing temperatures in others.
This mostly concerns the mountains and foothills in western North Carolina where temperatures are likely to drop into the lower and middle 30s.
Some spots have experience the start of their growing season, but others have not.
That's why A Frost Advisory is in effect for the foothills of Polk, Rutherford and McDowell Counties from 2AM to 8AM Thursday.
Be sure to cover or bring inside any sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation in those areas.
The final day at or below 32 degrees of the winter/spring season marks the start of the growing season for farmers.
Typically this happens in April, but the earliest final freeze date is February 9th (1945) for the Upstate and March 11 (2012) for the mountains (Asheville).
The latest final freeze date is May 10 (1906) for the Upstate and May 18 (1973) for the mountains.
So far, the last day at or below 32 degrees was March at GSP on March 1st when a low temperature of 23 degrees was recorded.
For Asheville, the last sub-freezing temperature was recorded on March 9th when a low temperature of 29 degrees was recorded.
It's quite possible that Asheville will drop to around if not below 32 degrees tonight, but the Upstate likely will not.
If either spot doesn't drop to or below 32 degrees through the rest of April and May, this would likely become the earliest start to the growing season on record.
