The moon will be completely full on July 4th night, just a little after midnight! It is called the "Buck" moon because it's the time of year when the male deer begin to sprout antlers! It's sometimes called the Thunder moon as well.
The moon will also undergo a partial lunar eclipse, as only a small part of it is shadowed the earth. It is a faint shadow and won't look dramatic. It will start around 11:07PM Saturday night and be maximum by 12:29AM Sunday. It will looks like a small darkening on the top of the moon. You can look directly at this eclipse, since it is not a solar eclipse.
So if you have to miss the fireworks this year, you'll at least get to see a beautiful moon and small eclipse if you stay up late enough!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.