This year September's full moon will not be called the "Harvest Moon" since it will not be the closest to the autumnal equinox! This year it is called the "Corn Moon".
Native Americans named the full moon of each month, and this one was named for the corn harvest they would do around this time of year.
October will bring the Harvest moon at the beginning of the month, then a second full moon will happen on Halloween, thus a Blue Moon!
