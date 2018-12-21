Skies will clear just in time for a beautiful moon on Saturday night! We'll also be treated to a small meteor shower that peaks Friday and Saturday nights.
The Ursid Meteor Shower will be tough to view Friday night with the cloud cover in place, but Saturday night you'll have a better shot. The full, bright moon could hinder viewing, but you may still catch a few shooting starts toward dawn Sunday morning.
Our full moon on Dec. 22 is called the "Cold Moon" since it is the full moon that occurs in December. It happens near the time of the winter solstice, so seems an appropriate name!
Some clouds will move in Sunday night, along with isolated showers. Clear conditions are ahead for Christmas Eve and Day!
