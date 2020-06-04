The moon will look full tonight, but it won't QUITE be 100% full until 3:12PM on Friday afternoon. Therefore you'll have the best view of the Strawberry Moon around moonrise Friday evening toward 8:30PM.
This full moon of June is called the Strawberry Moon because it coincides with the short strawberry harvest season.
So enjoy the view tonight and Friday night!
