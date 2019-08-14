The full moon of August is often referred to as the Sturgeon moon. It was named as such because Sturgeon fishing is especially good this time of year. Other names for the moon are red moon (from the reddish haze in the sky) and grain moon.
The moon will rise just after 7:45PM Wednesday evening, and will be completely full Thursday morning at 8:30AM.
Skies will be mostly clear for viewing both tonight and Thursday night.
