According to NASA, the Geminid Meteor Shower is the best of the year! Unfortunately the skies won't be totally clear for us during the peak, but leading up to that we'll have some good weather for viewing.
The actual peak is Sunday night, but we'll have clouds and rain moving through. However, tonight and Friday night will be almost completely clear and you should still be able to see a few meteors. Saturday night will bring a partly cloudy sky, but you still might catch a few shooting stars.
20-40 meteors per hour will be possible! Best time each night will be 11pm-4am. Haopy viewing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.