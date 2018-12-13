The annual Geminid Meteor Shower will peak over the next 24 hours, but sadly we'll be stuck with clouds and rain during prime viewing.
If you are somewhere other than the Carolinas and Georgia, you might actually see a few shooting stars! Best time to view will be between 2am and sunrise.
You'll want to get away from city lights and look at one part of the sky in order to catch the flying meteors most effectively.
There will be another meteor showers (The Quadrantids) coming in early January, so hopefully we'll have better viewing conditions.
