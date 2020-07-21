Right now we are watching a couple areas of disturbed weather, one just north of Cuba that has a medium chance for development, and another that is in the southern Atlantic that has a high chance for tropical development. The next named storm would be called "Gonzalo", then Hanna would be next in line.
The disturbance near Cuba would move through the gulf and into Texas toward this weekend. The other area in the Atlantic has a long way to go, and will move into unfavorable conditions toward this weekend. If it does hold together, it would also likely be steered into the southern Caribbean and likely stay south of the U.S., but we'll have to watch it closely!
So the tropics are definitely becoming move active! There is nothing that presently poses ANY threat to the Carolinas, but it's always good to stay prepared and weather aware!
