The official groundhog Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow this morning thereby predicted an early start to Spring.
While it is just a rodent seeing his shadow and not an official forecast, it is still interesting to compare the groundhog's prediction to official Climate Prediction Center outlooks.
This year Phil's and the CPC's outlooks on the rest of Winter don't differ too much from one another this year (they often do for obvious reasons).
The 6-10 day and the 1 month temperature outlook for February points to a better chance of having above average temperatures and above average rainfall.
All the other long-range outlooks point to similar trends as well.
This doesn't mean that winter is over for good, but safe to say there will be more warm days than cool days, and more days will bring rain than will bring snow/sleet.
Our current 7-day forecast is a good representation of this in that 5 out of 7 days are forecast to be above average and about half of the days have some sort of rain forecast.
There are still a couple of days though that have near to below average temperatures with even some high elevation snow in the mountains.
This outlook won't sit well with snow lovers in the Carolinas, but there's still a slim chance that one of our cold days matches up with the timing of some decent moisture.
But there's a decent possibility that our surprise snow we had on Friday, might be it for the season for some Carolinians.
Best stay tuned to the latest forecast as we continue into February.
