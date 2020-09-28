Skies will clear this week just in time for the rising Harvest Moon on Thursday, October 1! The moon will be full at 4:05PM, but of course we won't see it in all its glory until the moon rises around 7:30PM Thursday evening.
The harvest moon is the closest moon to the Autumnal Equinox, and used to brighten the sky during many late harvests!
Later this month, we'll get a second full moon! When 2 happen in a month, it is called a Blue Moon! And that Blue Moon will rise on Halloween night! Just another crazy thing to happen in 2020!
