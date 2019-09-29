More heat and a few showers will mark the 1st day of the new work week with a major cooldown ahead next weekend!
Tonight will bring some clouds, patchy fog and lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sun followed by spotty afternoon showers and storms and highs in the middle and upper 80s.
Temperatures will stay near those marks on Tuesday with some lingering cloud cover behind Monday's weak cold front.
We'll clear out Wednesday and Thursday and highs will respond accordingly and return to the 90s in the Upstate.
Another cold front will move through Friday bringing the area another round of spotty showers.
That will usher in a BIG cooldown next weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s making it feel like you'd expect it to this time of year.
