Tropical Storm Humberto continues to strengthen and will likely become a hurricane by tonight. The track continues to keep it away from the U.S.
As of Sunday afternoon, winds sit at 70 mph near the center of the storm which is located well north of the Bahamas and moving north slowly. The forward motion is around 6 mph, and expected to pick up some forward speed this week.
The storm should stay away from any direct land for now, but could bring bigger problems to Bermuda toward the middle of the week.
Some high surf and rip currents are possible along the Carolina coast, but other than that, no impacts will be felt.
Here locally, the western Carolinas will also not feel any impacts what-so-ever.
In other tropical news, over the next 5 days there is an 80% chance that another disturbance in the central Atlantic could become a named storm, so we will continue to monitor the progress on that and keep you aware of any new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.