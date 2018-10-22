Watch for a beautiful, full moon on a clear night tonight! Early this evening is when the moon will be the most full, but it'll still shine brightly into the night.
This is the moon after the Harvest moon, so it is deemed the Hunter's Moon. Long ago hunters would go out on full moon nights and hunt, in preparation for the long winter.
The moon will rise a little after 7PM on tonight, so be sure to take in the beautiful view! Clouds should hold off until Thursday when our next system approaches.
