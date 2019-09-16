Humberto became a category 1 hurricane Sunday night and is now moving northeast away from the United States.
The storm is forecast to reach near major hurricane status by mid-week as it begins accelerating away from the United States. On the current path, the center of the storm will pass near Bermuda, so interests there should monitor Humberto's forecast closely.
The storm will continue kicking up seas along parts of the southeast coast including the Carolinas, but no major, direct impacts are expected.
