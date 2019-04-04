Every spring, Colorado State University's Tropical Meteorology Project Team comes out with their predictions for the upcoming hurricane season. This year they are predicting a slightly less active season than normal!
They look back at several decades worth of data, and factor in things like sea-surface temps, vertical wind profiles, El Nino likelihood, etc.
We are headed into an El Nino as it looks right now, and that provides a less favorable environment for tropical storms and hurricane to develop and thrive.
Right now they are forecasts 13 named storms and 5 hurricane. Three of those would become Cat 3 or higher (making them major hurricanes). We'll see how the season pans out, but it's always good to be prepared either way!
