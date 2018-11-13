Accumulating freezing rain is possible early Thursday morning across parts of western North Carolina.
Computer models continue to indicate a growing likelihood of some ice potential across areas of western North Carolina, beginning late Wednesday night and lasting into early Thursday morning.
Shallow cold air will spill into WNC through the day Wednesday as another storm system takes shape to the west. Warm, moist air just above the surface will flow into the area, bringing widespread rain to the entire area.
However, with the shallow cold air in place, this rain could become freezing rain in parts of WNC starting around midnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
While it’s still too early to talk specific impacts or totals, accumulations of at least a tenth of an inch are possible. In the high mountains of McDowell, Yancey, and Mitchell counties, however, accumulations could be higher.
Travel issues and/or power issues could develop as a result of this period of potential freezing rain. The extra leaves on the trees could actually prove problematic and potentially increase these impacts as well.
A winter storm watch could be issued for some of these areas by Wednesday morning to account for and highlight this potential.
For now, NO significant issues are expected for any part of the Upstate.
