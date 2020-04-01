Idaho registered its strongest earthquake in nearly four decades to close out the month of March.
An M6.5 earthquake occurred approximately 80 miles northeast of Boise Tuesday afternoon, on March 31st. Several aftershocks occurred in the hours after the larger quake, but thankfully no injuries or major damage were reported.
This quake is the strongest in the region since the M6.9/7.0 1983 quake near Borah Peak. The Borah Peak quake occurred in a known fault region along the Lost River fault, which is part of a larger active zone known as the “Central Idaho Seismic Zone."
The most recent March 2020 quake occurred in this general vicinity, but according to UC Berkeley, there are at least six different fault lines “crisscrossing” this region. Dr. Lucy Jones of Caltech says this quake appeared to be of the “strike-slip” nature, suggesting two plates beneath Earth’s surface moved past each other briefly, causing the quake.
Regardless, the Yellowstone supervolcano remains dormant, and Tuesday’s quake in Idaho occurred much too far away to cause any worries of imminent eruptions - great news!
For more info, visit: https://ioem.idaho.gov/news/a-history-of-idaho-disasters/earthquakes/
For more info, visit: https://seismo.berkeley.edu/blog/2015/01/05/rock-and-roll-in-the-gem-state.html
