Tropical Storm Imelda formed just off the coast Tuesday afternoon while Tropical Depression #10 continues to strengthen in the central Atlantic.
Imelda will likely cause flooding along the Texas coast, but will NOT deliver any impacts to the Carolinas. It has been downgraded to a depression now.
Tropical Depression #10 formed late Tuesday morning and likely will strengthen into at the very least a tropical storm very soon.
It is forecast to move west toward the Lesser Antilles, but at this point it is too early to determine if it will impact the U.S.
We'll keep a close eye on it over the next few days, and update on any changes to this forecast.
The name it will take when named will be Jerry.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto continues to move away from the U.S. and toward Bermuda and could cause some issues there.
