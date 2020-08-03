Isaias is still a tropical storm, but the latest forecast does bring the storm to hurricane strength (cat 1, 75 mph) this afternoon. It will hold near that intensity as it makes landfall near the SC/NC state line or North Myrtle Beach tonight.
Hurricane WARNINGS are now in effect from the South Santee River up to Surf City, NC. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the entire SC coastline.
Storm surge is also possible, and a storm surge WARNING is in effect from Edisto Beach up to Cape Fear, NC. Rain amounts of up to 4-5" along with slight sea level rise will likely cause flooding in lower-lying areas. High tide also occurs this evening.
Stay tuned for the very latest through the storm!
