Isaias is still a tropical storm, and currently looks to hold just barely under hurricane strength as it moves parallel to the Florida east coast today. It will then turn to the northeast, taking aim at the Carolina coasts Monday evening as a strong tropical storm.
While the current track has it moving mostly northward along the FL east coast, a trough of low pressure will help to turn the system north and northeast Monday, placing parts of the SC coast/Grand Strand at risk for a landfall...likely north of Charleston and toward Myrtle Beach. Winds in these landfall areas could close in on 60 mph with heavy rainfall.
Storm surge is also possible, and a storm surge watch is in effect from Edisto Beach up to Cape Fear, NC. Rain amounts of up to 4-5" along with slight sea level rise will likely cause flooding in lower-lying areas.
Stay tuned for the very latest through the storm!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.