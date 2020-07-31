Hurricane Isaias continues move through the Bahamas, taking aim at the Carolina coasts early next week...particularly North Carolina's coast.
The latest track brings the storm toward the east coast of Florida this weekend as a category 1 hurricane. By Sunday, a gradual turn to the north and northeast is expected, pointing the track squarely on the NC coast by Monday. The track has shifted slightly to the west recently, perhaps placing the Myrtle Beach area at higher risk to see a period of tropical storm or hurricane force conditions Monday.
As of now, a landfall looks likely near the Oak Island area of NC, just north of Myrtle Beach. We'll continue to update with the latest information so you can prepare.
As for SC coastal impacts, expect rough surf conditions by Sunday and breezy, rainy weather for Monday. The Lowcountry coastal areas are at less of a risk to see the worst weather; areas near the Grand Strand would see rougher weather from the storm.
Stay tuned for the very latest through the weekend!
