Tropical Storm Isaias became a hurricane late Thursday as hurricane hunters found stronger winds near the center.
The latest track brings the storm through parts of the Bahamas Friday and toward the Florida east coast late Saturday and early Sunday as a category 1 hurricane Thereafter, a turn to the north and northeast is expected, bringing the storm near the Carolina coasts Monday and Tuesday.
As for SC impacts, the latest "cone of uncertainty" does include parts of the state, and this means some low-end impacts in terms of heavy rain and gusty wind for the coast are possible by early Monday.
As of now, landfall looks likely near the Oak Island area of NC, just north of Myrtle Beach. We'll continue to update with the latest information so you can prepare.
So it's a watch and see game at this point! Stay posted on the forecast and we will continue to bring you the latest updates!
