Isaias has weakened slightly to a tropical storm but could restrengthen to a category 1 hurricane as it reaches the Florida east coast Sunday. It will then turn to the northeast, taking aim at the Carolina coasts Monday evening.
Isaias has been battling a hostile environment for much of Saturday, but conditions should improve somewhat in the next 24 hours...perhaps providing an opportunity for slight restrengthening as it grazes the Florida east coast Sunday. A trough of low pressure will help to turn the system north and northeast Monday, placing parts of the SC coast/Grand Strand at risk for a landfall.
As of now, a landfall as a tropical storm looks most likely near the SC/NC state line late Monday. This would mean tropical storm conditions in the Myrtle Beach area, likely starting after 6 PM lasting into the overnight. Maximum wind gusts would be near 60 mph.
Stay tuned for the very latest through the weekend!
