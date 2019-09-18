Tuesday was an active day for the tropics, with Imelda and Tropical Depression #10 forming! Imelda was briefly a tropical storm, then downgraded to a depression as it moved ashore near Houston, TX. Early Wednesday, TD 10 was upgraded to Jerry.
Imelda will likely cause flooding along the Texas coast but will NOT deliver any impacts to the Carolinas. Over 10 inches of rainfall will be possible, but at least the storm is moving faster than Harvey and slowly pushing inland.
TD 10 is now TS Jerry, and it is forecast to move west toward the Lesser Antilles, but at this point it is too early to determine if it will impact the U.S. Most models turn it to the north before it arrives to the U.S., and we're hoping that trend holds!
Hurricane Humberto is now a major hurricane and will pass north of Bermuda, though it's still expected to bring hurricane conditions to that island over the next day or so.
