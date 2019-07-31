Astronomy lovers rejoice! There’s a black moon coming tonight!
What is a black moon? The answer is simple – it’s a new moon occurring twice in the same month, and we just barely made it tonight, July 31st!
It’s the first time this has happened since 2016, so it’s not incredibly rare…it’s just comparable to a blue moon which of course is a full moon occurring twice in the same month.
You won’t be able to see the moon – it will just blend it in with the night sky...good for stargazing!
