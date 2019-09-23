Karen was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday afternoon, but could re-strengthen into a tropical storm by the end of the week as it moves north of Puerto Rico.
Computer models are in halfway decent agreement that the storm will turn west toward the U.S., but isn't clear on when.
It's also likely that if on the off chance it were to make a move toward the U.S., it likely would be on its last breath next week.
A lot of uncertainty still exists this far out, so we'll continue to keep you updated on its progress.
Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed Monday morning in the far eastern Atlantic and is forecast to steadily strengthen into a hurricane later this week. By the start of the weekend, it could be a major hurricane in the open Atlantic. For now, it's expected to stay out to sea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.