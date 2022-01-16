As our current winter storm is winding down across the area, we will still have to deal with its impacts over the next couple of days. The first half of the new week, will be fairly quiet
weatherwise, but another weak and fast moving system moves through the region on Wednesday. It should bring a chance of rain to the Upstate and Northeast Georgia and a wintry mix to the Western North Carolina mountains. It should not cause any major problems
for the area.
Beyond Wednesday, the long-range forecast models are struggling with the Friday and Saturday scenario. The latest outputs or "runs" of these models are unfortunately not in agreement with what we can expect in the
Western Carolinas and Northeast Georgia. The American long-range model (GFS) brings a system much further east than the European long-range model (ECMWF). The GFS solution would bring very
little in the way of precipitation to our area. The ECMWF solution holds on to a stronger chance for wintry precipitation over the area.
Because these two models are not in strong agreement, the FOX Carolina Weather Team will continue to monitor the situation closely and will fine tune the forecast as we get closer to
next weekend. The forecast temperatures have some uncertainty with them, but it does look to be a chilly end of the week and weekend. High temperatures will be about five degrees below normal
on Thursday and then 15-20 degrees below normal Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the 20s outside of the mountains and in the 10s in the mountains.
Keep checking with the FOX Carolina Weather Team throughout the week to stay updated on this potential wintry weather event late in the week.
