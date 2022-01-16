We are monitoring a system that could potentially bring us another round of winter weather for next weekend. However, there is a lot of uncertainty and "flip flopping" with the models.
Meteorologist Mark Johnson has also been following the forecast closely, and says that the long range models are struggling with how next weekend will play out.
Right now the GFS and European models are going back and forth on the placement of the system. Timing now would be Saturday into Sunday, but some model runs have us dry.
We're going to be watching this one and keep you posted! After such a big winter storm, many of you may be done with the frozen precipitation! So we will monitor the latest for you!
